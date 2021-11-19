Tammy Waite BRANDON — Tammy Waite, 52, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Rutland. She was born July 9, 1969, in Rutland, the daughter of Gloria (Bruso) and Robert Waite Sr. She enjoyed the outdoors. Survivors include three children, Amanda Thieme, Christopher Forgette, Derrick Thieme; two siblings, Richard and Robert Waite Jr.; and five grandchildren. There are no calling hours. Memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
