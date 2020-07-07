Tasia Oakman Benson POULTNEY — Tasia Oakman Benson of Poultney passed away suddenly of a stroke on June 13, 2020. Born Feb. 2, 1951, to Beverly (Jones) and Walter Oakman, she was a 1969 graduate of Granville High School. She earned her Paralegal degree from Woodbury College in 1988 and then her Vermont Real Estate License in 1994. Tasia was a realtor and sold real estate from the Castleton office of Coldwell Banker, then Century 21 until retirement in 2018. Tasia lived in the Lake St. Catherine area her entire life. She loved the home she built with her husband, Gerald Benson, and the time they spent together on their boat on Lake Champlain and socializing with friends. Tasia loved collecting antiques and art and had a flair for interior design. She loved to travel. Tasia was a Wells Village Library trustee for many years. An eighth-generation Vermonter, a descendant of the Green Mountain Boys and American Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers, she was a charter member of the Wells Historical Society. She belonged to the Fair Haven Chapter of the Eagles Club and Ducks Unlimited. Most importantly, Tasia loved her family and was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Matthew Minthorn and wife Leah and their children, Samuel, Annabelle and Reese, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and daughter, Kylee Minthorn and son Isiah of Malta, New York; a brother, Patrick Oakman and wife Gail of Granville, New York, and their children, Shane (Krista) Oakman of Granville, New York, and Sarah Wetherall of Glens Falls, New York, and a sister, Tracee (Oakman) Rupe and husband Gary and their daughters, Kelsey of Poultney, Vermont, and Brooke Rupe of Los Angeles, California, and a brother, Bernard (Christopher) (Butch) Pauquette of Lebanon, Tennessee; an Aunt Joan (Jones) and Richard Pauquette of Wells, Vermont, and an Aunt Winifred Oakman of Wells, Vermont. Tasia was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Benson; her parents; and a niece, Shannon Rupe. At Tasia’s request, there is no viewing, funeral or service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date with family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, New York.
