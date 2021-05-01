Taylor C. Woodward BRANDON — Taylor Christian Woodward, 27, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Taylor was born in Middlebury on Dec. 22, 1993. He grew up in Brandon where he graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. Taylor loved hunting and fishing. Showing his latest catch to his niece and nephews gave him great joy. Spending time in nature brought Taylor peace. He is survived by his parents, David and Stacie Woodward of Brandon; sister, Rachel Woodward of Pittsford (Kelley); brother, Jon Gallagher of Brandon; sister, Beth Quenneville of Brandon (Andy); niece, Renley, and nephews, Quinn, Peyton, Caleb and Beau. Taylor also leaves behind his lifelong friend and fishing partner, Tim Devino. In lieu of flowers, donations in Taylor's memory can be sent to: Brandon Area Rescue Squad, 1338 Franklin St., Brandon, VT. A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.