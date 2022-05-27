Teresa B. Celentano RUTLAND — Teresa Bove Celentano, 77, of Rutland, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home. She was born in Rutland on June 12, 1944, the daughter of Richard and Janet (Bove) Day. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1962 and attended Becker College. Teresa was employed as a dental assistant at Family Dental for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially with her grandchildren. Surviving are two sons, Richard Celentano and fiancée Jeannie, of Georgetown, South Carolina, and Joseph Celentano and wife Lynn, of Rutland Town; her daughter, Kristin Celentano, of Rutland; two grandchildren, Julia and Maci Celentano; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and by two brothers, Louis and Richard Day. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Mount Saint Joseph Academy Development Fund or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
