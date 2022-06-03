Teresa Bove Celentano RUTLAND — The funeral service for Teresa Bove Celentano, 77, who died May 24, 2022, was held May 31 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Concelebrants were Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, and the Rev. Luke Austin. Cantor was Olivia Boughton. Organist was John Riddle. A reception was held at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
