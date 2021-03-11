Teresa Geno Drake GREEN BAY, Wis. — Teresa Geno Drake, 65, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was born on Nov. 9, 1954, in Rutland, Vermont, to Frederick and Ruth Geno. She lived in Maine for many years before moving to Wisconsin. She worked for Unum Insurance Co. for many years as an insurance adjuster. She retired from that job in 2009. She is survived by her ex-husband, Chris Drake of Green Bay, Wisconsin; her daughter, Stephanie Stanley and children Carson and Megan, and son, Jarrod Reynolds of Maine; her siblings, Gail (Geno) Ponto and husband Harold of Williston, Vermont, and their daughter, Lynne (Ponto) Rodriguez, husband Brian and daughter Isabella, Kevin and Rita Geno of Rutland, Vermont, and daughter Danielle (Geno) Kent, husband Adam and children Maddy and Troy. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Ruth Geno of Rutland, Vermont. Arrangements are pending by Aldous Funeral Home.
