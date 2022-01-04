Teresa (Kovalosky) Hayes POULTNEY — Teresa Rose (Kovalosky) Hayes, 94, of Poultney, Vermont, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. She was born on Nov. 3, 1927, on the Clark Hollow homestead in East Poultney, Vermont. She was the daughter of Jacob Kovalosky, of Warsaw, Poland, and Anna Zovistowski, of Hampton, New York. She was a graduate of Poultney High School in 1946. She graduated from Rutland Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. Her nursing career spanned over six decades. Upon retiring from nursing, she worked part time to keep busy. Teresa was an exceptional mother. She was a talented oil painter, and her family enjoys her work to this day. Her pastimes include reading, journaling and crafting. She married Ned N. Hayes, of Poultney, Vermont, in 1951 at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. A Polish wedding reception was held at the homestead in East Poultney. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three sisters and their husbands, Rita Parrott (Elmer), Anna Parrott (James) and Katherine Matte (Bruno). A special niece, Bonnie Jean (Parrott) Davis, also predeceased her. Survivors include her children, Sue Hayes Rehm (Mitchel), of Lake George, New York, John Hayes (Chris), of Poultney; her sister, Agnes M. Kovalosky, of Poultney; grandchildren, Melissa (Rehm) Kingsley, of Granville, and Maria (Rehm) Stanclift, of Queensbury, New York; and great-grandchildren, Julian Kingslesy and Gabriel Therrien; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Steven Scarmozzino at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. Burial will be in the springtime in St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
