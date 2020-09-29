Teresa Leamy FAIR HAVEN — Teresa Leamy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and close friends, on Sept. 26, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 4, 1955, the daughter of Bernard and Betty Briere. She married Tim Leamy on July 26, 1990. Except for a few years of living out west, Teresa lived in Fair Haven most of her life. She graduated Fair Haven Union High School in 1973 and worked a variety of jobs before moving out west. Upon her return, Teresa began working for the state of Vermont in 1984 at the Fair Haven Welcome Center where she worked her way up to supervisor. She enjoyed working there tending the flower beds and welcoming and helping travelers to Vermont. She retired as the manager in 2017. Teresa enjoyed gardening, the company of her dogs through the years and traveling. Teresa was a great cook and many family, friends and neighbors enjoyed her treats and she earned the nickname “Treatsa.” She will be remembered for her kindness and willingness to help others. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Joe Ross of Windham, Vermont; her son and daughter-law, Scott and Sharon Fowler of Fair Haven, Vermont; a brother and his wife, Jake and Marlene Briere of Castleton, Vermont, a sister and her husband, Carol and Greg Partch of Hampton, New York, and a twin sister, Terri Edgerton of Bomoseen, Vermont; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Betty Briere; her husband, Tim Leamy; and brother-in-law, Jack Edgerton. A “drive-by” celebration of her life will be held from 12 noon until 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 at her residence, 20 Cedar St., Fair Haven, where friends and family can enjoy photos and sign a guest book. Memorial contributions can be made to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center; VNA and Hospice of Southwestern Vermont, Rutland; or Rutland County Humane Society.
