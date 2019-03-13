Teresa M. "Skipper" Ray MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Teresa Marcy “Skipper” Ray, 78, of Middletown Springs passed away peacefully Sunday evening March 10, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on June 28, 1940 in Middletown Springs, the ninth of ten siblings to Joseph and Susan (Lynch) Marcy. Mrs. Ray grew up in Middletown Springs graduating, from the Middletown Springs High School in 1958. She married Edward Harold Ray Sr. on November 6, 1960. Skipper had been employed by the National Grange, Tully’s Place, Grant’s store and the one she truly enjoyed, being a housewife and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and also reading, sewing, bingo, painting ceramics and crafts. Skipper was one of the founding members in 1979 who helped to organize the Middletown Springs First Response, serving for 30 years, several years as the president. She was a member of the Poultney Rescue Squad, Middletown Springs Fire Department Auxiliary and the Roundabout. She is survived by her husband Edward Ray Sr. of Middletown Springs, a daughter Marcy (David) Fenton of Middletown Springs; three sons, Fred (Mitzi) Ray of West Rutland, Edward (Theresa ) Ray Jr. of Castleton, and Christopher (Joy) Ray Sr. of Middletown Springs; a sister Beatrice Lewis of Poultney; and a brother, Donald Marcy of Middletown Springs; 10 grandchildren, Tristen, Alyssa, Daniel, Nicole, Michael, Rachel, Jenna, Eric, Cady, and Christopher Jr.; many nieces and nephews and a special sister-in-law, Janice. She was predeceased by sisters Lola Sommers, Charlotte Moyer, and Patricia Favor; and brothers Joseph Marcy, Kenneth Marcy, Raymond V. Marcy and Edward Marcy. There will be no calling hours. A graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery, C/O Kathy Colvin, 4 Colvin Road, Middletown Springs, VT 05757.
