Teresa Smith FAIR HAVEN — Teresa Mary Havens Smith, 95 of Fair Haven died peacefully Saturday morning August 13, 2022 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on May 27, 1927 in Fair Haven the daughter of John F. and Mary (Fitzgerald) Larkin. Mrs Smith graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1945 She was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Mrs Smith was a volunteer at the Fair Haven Library for and Meals on wheels for many years and enjoyed camping. Survivors 3 daughters Lynn Havens (who was he caregiver) of Fair Haven, Dianne Fuse of Danville, VT, and Jacqueline Provo of Hydeville, a son John G. Havens of Rutland. step-daughters Linda Cachart and Peggy Merriam both of MA, a niece Kathy Faryniarz, a nephew Joseph Faryniarz, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands John R. Havens and Clifton J. Smith, a grandson Casey J. Havens, and a sister Julia Faryniarz. Friends may call on Monday August 22, 2022 from 4pm till 6pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven. A funeral Mass will be held 10AM Tuesday August 23rd 2022 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Burial will follow int the St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fair Haven Free Library, 107 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
