Terry A. Bryant MOOSUP, Conn. — Terry A. Bryant of Moosup, Connecticut, formerly of Eastford, Connecticut, passed away at the age of 63 on Oct. 16, 2020, due to complications after suffering a heart attack. He was born on April 23, 1957, in Rutland, Vermont, son of the late Harry A. "Sonny" and Rosemary (Thayer) Bryant of Rutland. Throughout his childhood, Terry lived in Rutland, Castleton and Hubbardton, Vermont; Eastford, Connecticut; and Fair Haven, Vermont. At the age of 16, he worked at Franklin Pontiac and the Ed Fry Farm in Vermont before moving to Eastford in 1973 to be with his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, Anna, whom he married on June 7, 1975. From that day on, the Old Man and Old Lady were inseparable. After moving to Eastford, he spent 11 years farming at Warren's Farm, then 20 years at the Klee Farm. He then went to being a mechanic at Big Boys Toys in Pomfret, Connecticut, then as a mechanic at Foskett Equipment in Woodstock, Connecticut, from which he retired, except at coffee time. When Terry wasn't working ... he was working, always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, for whatever reason. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends whether it be listening to country music, hunting, fishing, farming, tinkering on something, cooking, old NASCAR or collecting stuff (junk). To all who knew him, he REALLY ENJOYED shootin' the ___ at coffee time and being "The Boss," with his sidekick, Rosie, in tow. He is survived by his wife, Anna E. Bryant; daughters, Terri Lynn Davis of Woodstock, Connecticut, Anna O. Bryant (Andy) of Moosup, and his beloved, Rosie Girl; bonus daughter, Crystal Blaisdell of West Rutland, Vermont; grandchildren and best friends, Timothy Davis Jr. (Ashley), Tyler Davis and Tanner Davis, all of Woodstock, Connecticut; step-grandchildren, Anthony Tuttle of Woodstock, Connecticut, Hailey Moore and Emily Moore, both of Moosup; bonus grandchild, Douglas Blaisdell of West Rutland; siblings, Cheryl Curavoo of Benson, Vermont, Anna Bishop (Russ) of Shoreham, Vermont, Cindy Lussier (Nick) of Benson, Vermont, Robert Bryant Sr. (Judy) of Ludlow, Vermont, Sherry Wisell (Tim) of Pittsford, Vermont, Debra Bryant (Paul) of Rutland; half-brother, Carl Schaefer; sons-in-law, Tim Davis Sr. of Woodstock, Connecticut, and Joshua Brosseau of Ocala, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Judy Carter of Bristol, Vermont. In honor of Terry's wishes, a celebration of life gathering will be held in the spring of 2021. Bullet points: -A very loving Husband, Father, Papa, Pops, Brother-(in-law), Uncle. -A true real life Santa. -It's coffee time somewhere.
