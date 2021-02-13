Terry J. Becker SPRINGFIELD — Terry J. Becker, 73, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Springfield Rivers nursing home. He was born Oct. 7, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Gerald and Janet (Jacobs) Becker. He graduated in 1965 from Springfield High School. Mr. Becker worked for Jones & Lamson in Springfield for many years and later, at Ben & Jerry’s in North Springfield. He enjoyed the Springfield Cosmos athletes, was an avid bowler in his younger years, and also enjoyed York Beach and Old Orchard Beach in Maine. Survivors include his son, Corey Becker of Tionesta, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Staci Otis of Springfield, Angela Becker of Sumter, South Carolina; and nine grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
