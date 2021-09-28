Terry J. Fisher BOMOSEEN — Terry John Fisher, 52, of Bomoseen, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born on April 8, 1969, in Middlebury, the son of Rebecca (Trudeau) Fisher and Herbert D. Fisher Jr. Terry grew up in Brandon and Salisbury, graduating from the Otter Valley Union High School in 1988. While in school, he enjoyed wrestling under Coach Raymond Miro and in 2016, was inducted into the OVUHS Hall of Fame with the undefeated 1986 Varsity Wrestling Team. Terry was an avid Steelers and Yankees fan who had a vast knowledge of sports history. He enlisted into the New Hampshire National Guard while still in high school, serving for four years until his honorable discharge as a member of the 744th transportation company. Terry married Kristin H. Benway on July 10, 2004, in Lincoln, Vermont. Terry was a talented craftsman and took great pride in the projects that he completed around their home and for others. His home, the ‘treehouse,’ the pitching mound in the front yard, are all testament to hard work and dedication to his family. He had been employed by Russell Construction for over 10 years, Summit Concrete, the Skyline Corp., Jack Chase Construction and most recently, at the Slate Valley Unified School District. Terry absolutely loved his children and everything they did. He loved to hear Hope sing, watch Connor play baseball and was very proud of Chelsea for completing her requirements to become a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. Terry was a Little League baseball coach in Castleton and shared his love of baseball on and off the field. His teams were in parades, taken to Lake Monsters games, and appeared on WCAX-TV’s “Meet the Monsters.” Every player was special to him, and he took great pride in watching them all develop their talents. He enjoyed vacationing in Maine with his family. Survivors include his wife, Kristin Benway-Fisher, of Bomoseen; daughter, Chelsea Greeno and her partner, Jake Dorman, and their son, James Dorman, of Castleton, son, Connor Fisher, and daughter, Hope Fisher, both of Bomoseen; his mother, Rebecca Fisher, of Rutland; his father, Herbert Fisher Jr. and stepmother Nancy, of Brandon; two sisters, Sheena Daniell and her husband, Casey, of North Clarendon, and Jessica Anderson, of Chester; a brother, Timothy Fisher and wife Kami, of Brandon; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Private burial will be in the Holman Cemetery in Salisbury at the family's convenience. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to an education fund that is being established for his children.
