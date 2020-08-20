Terry L. Goddard CHESTER — Terry L. Goddard, 58, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 17, 1961, in Manchester, the son of Paul R. and Lois (Capen) Goddard. He graduated in 1979 from Green Mountain High School in Chester. Mr. Goddard was a member of Andover Community Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and taking rides on Vermont back roads. Survivors include his mother; sister, Mary Ann Salo; and five nephews. He was predeceased by his father. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester, with the Rev. Daryl Martens officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Andover Community Church, in care of Patti Gordon, 2625 Simonsville Road, Andover, VT 05143. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
