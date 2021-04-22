Thaddeus L. Drop CASTLETON —Thaddeus L. "Ted" Drop, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Ted was born in West Rutland on Feb. 7, 1934, the son of Adam and Anna (Raczka) Drop. He was a 1953 graduate of West Rutland High School. Ted joined the U.S Army in 1956 and served until 1962. He was employed by Green Mountain Marble Co. and then worked for Carris Reels Inc. as a supervisor until retiring in 2010. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Ted was very proud of his Polish heritage and his incredible work ethic. Ted was an enthusiastic sports fan. He was an accomplished athlete in his youth playing baseball, basketball and football at West Rutland High School. After high school, he remained competitive in sports playing baseball and softball during his military years and beyond. He thoroughly loved his Wednesday morning bowling league at the Rutland Bowlerama. It was obvious that his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren take part in his passion for sports and hunting. Ted is survived by his son and wife, Daniel and Tina Drop of Castleton, Vermont; his daughter and husband, Deborah and Barry Carroll of Lovettsville, Virginia; and his son and girlfriend, Mark Drop and Jean Pringle of Castleton, Vermont; five grandchildren, Danielle Drop and Michael Drop of Rutland, Vermont, Eric Carroll and Lauren Carroll of Lovettsville, Virginia, and Seth Drop of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and one great-grandson, Lucas Donahoe of Wallingford, Vermont. Ted is also survived by his sister, Sophie Maddox of Connecticut; and a brother, Edward Drop of Maine. On Jan. 30, 1960, Ted married Nancy J. Burke. They were married for 60 years until she passed away on April 12, 2020. He was also predeceased by a son, John "Jackie" Drop; three brothers, Stanley, Frank and John Drop; a sister, Frances "Kathy" Severance, and a sister, Cecilia "Sally" King. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home, followed by burial at 2 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, and then a reception at the residence in Castleton, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Rutland Athletic Association, C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
