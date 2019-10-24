Thea EJ Williams POULTNEY — Thea EJ Williams was born sleeping on Sept. 20, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born at 32 weeks 5 days, weighing 4 lbs. 2.7 oz. and was 16 inches long. Thea EJ is survived by her parents Keith Williams and Kimberly Maniery; her maternal great-grandfather, Angelo Maniery, of Rutland, maternal grandparents Dominick and Cheryl Maniery, of North Clarendon, maternal great-grandmother Janet Senecal, of Rutland, maternal aunt Kayla (Jim) Orser, of Wells, ME, and maternal uncle Dominick Maniery, of Rutland; paternal great-grandmother Josephine Williams, of Poultney, paternal grandfather Terry Williams, of Poultney, paternal grandmother Serena Williams, of Daytona, FL, paternal aunt Stephanie Williams, of Monkton, and paternal uncle Jeremy Williams, of Essex. She was predeceased by her big sister, Ensley June; maternal great-grandmother Patricia Maniery; and paternal great-grandparents Edward and Margaret Hewes. There will be no calling hours. Services are private.
