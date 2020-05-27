Thea T. Baker MIDDLEBURY — Thea T. Baker, 88, died peacefully May 24, 2020, at The Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury, Vermont, where she was a resident for the past two years with her partner of 20 years, Dr. Robert M. Cross. Also surviving are a sister, Gisela Busken of Pinehurst, North Carolina; a niece, Nicole Barbour and husband Bill and their two children, Kelsey and Rhett, all of Fletcher, North Carolina. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
