Thedora Kingsbury CUTTINGSVILLE — Thedora “Teddy” Sherwin Kingsbury, 92, of Cuttingsville, VT died October 16, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents Alfred M. Grover (affectionately known as Chub) and Clara Jane Baker Grover, along with her husband Ronald G. Sherwin Sr. who died in 1993. She was a graduate of Rutland High School and worked in her early years as a bookkeeper at the Rutland Grand Union and later worked for the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. For decades she was an active member of the Rutland Advent Christian Church, and after it closed, an active member of the Mendon United Methodist Church. She was a member of many of the boards and committees in both churches. She was also very active in several New England Camp Meetings, including Green Mountain Bible Camp in Bethel VT. Throughout her life she was known as “Mom” to many who she provided a helping hand and support, which included many more than just her own biological children, and all will miss her warm, wise, and caring counsel. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Jon Kingsbury; her children, Ron Sherwin Jr., Karen Tatro, Carol Gay, Susie Whitehead, Debbie Perry and Beth Perry; along with 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2 PM at the Mendon United Methodist Community Church, with her son Pastor Ron Sherwin presiding, family members sharing, and Tossing Funeral Home graciously assisting the family. Burial was in East Clarendon Cemetery, with bearers, Ronnie Sherwin III, Rusty Gay, Stewart Tatro, Jeremy Tatro, Ethan Kenny and Chuck Whitehead.
