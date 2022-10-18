Thedora S. Kingsbury CUTTINGVILLE — Thedora “Teddy” Sherwin Kingsbury, 92, of Cuttingsville, VT died October 16, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2 PM in the Mendon United Methodist Community Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 PM until the time of the service. Burial will follow in East Clarendon Cemetery. A complete obituary will be printed in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(2) entries
I worked with Teddy for a long time. Sad to hear of her passing. I want to be at the services but unfortunately I won’t be able to attend. My condolences to all. Mary
My condolences to the family and friends. May he be greeted with open arms to the next journey of human life. RIP Teddy , Musky
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.