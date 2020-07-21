Thelma I. Hemple rites PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Thelma I. Hemple, 92, who died July 15, 2020, was held Saturday in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Pastor Joel Tate from Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church officiated. Words of remembrance were by Laurie Hemple. Bearers were Brandon, Andrew and Todd Hemple and Patrick Keith. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Fire Dept., 152 Pleasant St., Pittsford, VT 05763; or Pittsford First Response, P.O. Box 433, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.