Thelma I. Hemple PITTSFORD — Thelma I. Hemple, 92, of Pittsford died July 15, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 14, 1928, in Rutland, the daughter of Frances Miller Sr. and Marjorie (Turner) Miller Gill. Mrs. Hemple was employed by Bush’s Bakery, Jones Baker, Callahan-Ams Machine Co., and then as a clerk at Tuffs Antiques, as well as doing private duty home health care for several families in the area. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #241, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit #7823. Mrs. Hemple loved to cook, do word find puzzles and spend time with her family. Survivors include a daughter, Cathy Jasmin and partner Mike Keith of Pittsford; two sons, William Hemple and wife Laurie of Pittsford and Arthur “Ted” Hemple and wife Patty of Rutland; six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Hemple Sr. in 2007; a son, Robert J. Hemple Jr. in 1961; two grandchildren, Brian Hemple and Alex Hemple; a sister, Doreen Jozwiak, and a brother, Frances Miller Jr. Private graveside services will be in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsford Fire Dept., 152 Pleasant St., Pittsford, VT 05763; or to the Pittsford First Response, P.O. Box 433, Pittsford, VT 05763.
