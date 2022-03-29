Thelma Jacobs Wayler CANTON, Mass. — Thelma Jacobs Wayler, 99, died March 12, 2022, at Orchard Cove retirement community. Born Sept. 10, 1922, in St. Albans, Vermont, she was the daughter of Leo M. and Sarah (Goldman) Jacobs. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1945 with a BS in Home Economics (Dietetics) and in 1965, an MPH in Nutrition from Columbia University, New York. She married Irving Wayler, of Brooklyn, New York, on June 29, 1947, and settled in Brooklyn, then Queens, New York. Thelma’s professional career in nutrition education and dietetics included teaching positions at Long Island College Hospital, New York, Long Island University, New York, and Columbia University. In the 1950s, she served as nutritionist for Camp NYDA (New York Diabetes Association), a summer retreat for children with Type I diabetes. Her master's degree in public health included setting up the school lunch program in Puerto Rico. During many of her summers, she served as the food service director at summer camps and resorts in New England. She co-authored the innovative “Textbook of Clinical Nutrition” for Macmillian Medical Publishing Co. in 1965. After her academic teaching career, she started Green Mountain, an educationally-based weight and health lifestyle program for adult women in 1973. Initially located at Green Mountain College, Poultney, Vermont, it moved to the Fox Run property in Ludlow in 1980. She became an authority and advocate for her then-unique approach to healthy eating and exercise as opposed to traditional restrictive dieting regimens. Upon retirement, she spent her time between Palm Beach, Florida, and her home in Ludlow. She was a member of the Rutland Jewish Center during her years in Ludlow. Survivors include sons, Alan H. Wayler, Ludlow, Vermont, and Barry P. Wayler, East Walpole, Massachusetts; and grandchildren, Lesley Kate Wayler, Boston, Massachusetts, and Jacob Hudnall Wayler, New York. She was predeceased by her husband, Irving, in 2001; and her brother, Lawrence, in 1985. A private graveside service and burial was held March 15 in the Rutland Jewish Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Mendel Gurkow, of Stoughton, Massachusetts. Burial arrangements were handled by Schlossberg Funeral Home in Canton, Massachusetts, and Aldous Funeral Home, Rutland, Vermont.
