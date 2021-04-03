Thelma M. Hayes PAWLET — Thelma M. Hayes passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on March 8, 2021. Thelma was born on March 12, 1932, in Townsend, Massachusetts, the daughter of Fred and Harriet (Whitney) Martelle. She worked at both Telescope and General Electric. Thelma loved to travel. She enjoyed country-western music and she loved cooking. Thelma was predeceased by her brothers, Fred, Ernest, Philip, Robert, Morris and Mike; and sisters, Beatrice, Katherine, Rena and Vera. She is survived by her son, Ed. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Jeff Hayes (Becky), Todd (Angela), Josh (Angelina) and Aaron; and two great-granddaughters, Grace and Hailey Hayes. She is also survived by her siblings, Ella James, Shirley Gould, Stanley Gould and Stanley Martelle; and her beloved, Frisco. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home.
