Thelma N. Goodell MANCHESTER CENTER — Thelma N. Goodell, 98, a lifelong resident of Manchester Center, died on August 17, 2022. Thelma was born on March 31, 1924 in Winhall, VT the daughter of Roland and Mary Norse. In 1943, Thelma married Eddie Goodell who pre-deceased her in death. She is survived by their four children, Dick, Jeannie, Dorothy Ann and Don, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. At the request of the family no services will be held. Memorial contributions in remembrance of Thelma may be made to the Northshire Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P. O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
