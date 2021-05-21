Thelma R. Corey RANDOLPH — The graveside service for Thelma R. Corey of South Woodbury and Randolph, who died Nov. 14, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in South Woodbury Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Richardson officiating. Arrangements are by Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick.
