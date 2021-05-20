Thelma (Serviss) Murphy RUTLAND — Thelma (Serviss) Murphy, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, of natural causes at JML Care Center in Falmouth, Massachusetts. She was 99 years old. She leaves family in both Falmouth and Arizona. Known as "Teddy," she was born in West Rutland, Vermont, in 1921, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Slivert) Serviss. Raised in Rutland, she graduated from Rutland High School in the class of 1935 and married her high school sweetheart, Bernard T. Murphy. Their marriage lasted for 29 years when he died of kidney failure. Thelma was employed at the Vermont Prints Photo Lab in Castleton for 18 years until her retirement in 1982. This was followed by volunteering as a kindergarten teacher's aide at Christ the King School. The children called her "Grandma Thelma." She and her family were active members of the Rutland Methodist Church for over 40 years. In 2007, Thelma moved to Pocasset, Massachusetts, to be closer to her daughter's family. She lived at the Cape Cod Senior Residences for more than 13 years. She enjoyed the staff, residents and activities, especially the music. This was an excellent time of her life because she was always learning and engaging with like-minded people. The painting classes brought her great joy, and she shared her completed, framed art with her family and friends. Computer training was an issue because of the tremor in her hands. Every email she sent took her a long time to write because it had to be "perfect." The CCSR really gets high marks for contributing to her long life. Everyone loved my mother. They referred to her as a considerate friend who was always ready for a game of cards, bingo or the activity of the day. Thelma leaves her daughter, Wendy L. Baumann and her husband, Rudolph Baumann, of Falmouth; three grandchildren, Eric C. Baumann of Falmouth and his ex-wife, Denise Mongeau Baumann of East Falmouth, Kurt W. Baumann and his wife, Leslie Josephs Baumann, of East Falmouth, and Heidi Radtke and her husband, Adam Radtke, of Arizona; five great-grandchildren, Abigail Baumann of Boston, Massachusetts, Owen Baumann and Casey Baumann of East Falmouth, and Hannah and Lauren Radke of Tucson, Arizona. She also leaves her nieces, Linda Mackin and her husband, Jack Mackin, of Rutland, Vermont, Lisa Connell and her husband, Bruce Connell, of East Wallingford, Vermont, and Diane Blattner of Norwalk, Connecticut; also, a nephew, Michael Murphy and his wife, Madelyn, of Aldie, Virginia. Her son, Walter W. "Wally" Murphy, died in 1980 of a brain aneurysm at the age of 33. Thelma was also predeceased by her four sisters, Beatrice Kallio, Margaret Serviss and Jessie Smatresk, all of Rutland, Vermont, and Doris Caddell of New Jersey; her three brothers, Cecil, Walter and Charles Serviss of Rutland, Vermont, are also deceased. Thelma outlived all seven of her brothers and sisters. She worked hard all of her life, starting at 12 years old delivering the local newspapers with her sisters. Her father owned an upholstery business making mattresses for area hotels and Middlebury College. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, Vermont, in July. Contributions in Thelma's name would be gratefully received by VNA Hospice, 255 Independence Way, Hyannis, MA 02601.
