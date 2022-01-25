Theo Waite PAWLET — Theo Waite was granted her angel wings on Jan. 18, 2022. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends whom Theo had touched during her long and memorable life. Theo was born to Fred and Nellie Leach in Pawlet, Vermont, on Jan. 24, 1927. Theo had numerous brothers and sisters. As she grew up in her large family, she quickly learned to appreciate even the smallest of deeds, a perspective she carried with her to the end of her life. Shortly after two years of high school, she married Donald "Pete" Mason who died of polio shortly after Theo gave birth to Donna (née Mason) Donahue. She later married Howard “Sam” Waite, giving birth to and raising six children, all of whom are better people because of the loving environment in which they were raised. Theo was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Nellie Leach; her siblings; and daughter Deborah McKeighan. Theo is survived by her children, Donna, Denise, Howard, Joyce and Tammy; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Theo loved dancing, entertaining, cooking and canning, and spending as much time as possible with her family. Her home was always a gathering place for family and friends. She was never afraid to get her hands dirty and during one period of her life, worked with her father to rehabilitate the run-down home that the entire family eventually moved into. In the spring, Theo’s cremated remains will be interred in the family plot in Pawlet, Vermont, at which time a memorial service will be held. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.