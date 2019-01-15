Theodore A. "Ted" Shambo Sr. RUTLAND — Theodore A. “Ted” Shambo Sr., 76, of Rutland, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Rutland Health Care and Rehab after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Ted was born in Windsor, the oldest son of Mildred (Mayhew) and Alfred. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1960. Ted went on to work as a mechanic at several car dealerships before joining General Electric as a machinist for 33 years, retiring in 1997. He was an avid bowler and fan of the Yankees and New York Giants. In later years, he enjoyed playing golf while living in The Villages, FL. Ted mentored many young bowlers at the Bowlerama in Rutland and, in fact, he was their first employee as a pin boy which required him to set the pins manually. His other interest included holding a position on the Board of Directors with the General Electric Credit Union. Ted is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda; his children Pamela A. RuggShambo (Monica), Theodore A. Jr. (Michelle), Caroline S. Viale (David), Thomas A. (Carrie); his stepsons Lee (Jessi) and Travis (Bonnie); his brothers Paul and Peter (Kim); his stepmother, Peg; his grandchildren Ryan, Samantha, Zachary, Eric, Dylan, Rylie; his step-grandchildren Nick, Aiden, Erin, Gabe; great-granddaughter, Reagan; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Mildred and Alfred. At Ted’s request, no services will be held. The family will gather at a future date to honor his memory with a game of bowling. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BROC Community Action, 45 Union St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were provided by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
