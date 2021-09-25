Theodore Dido PROCTOR — Theodore Dido, age 66, joined his wife, Karen, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home in Proctor. Ted was born in Proctor on April 13, 1955, to Theodore John and Marion (Janowski) Dido. He called Rutland County home his entire life, living in Rutland City, Fair Haven and Proctor. Ted enjoyed a challenge, whether it was starting Dido's Trucking with his father and brother back in the early-1980s; hunting, fishing and trapping in his younger years; or working on his golf swing from his teens on. While Vermont was home, he and Karen liked to travel a bit, sometimes just to Saratoga, sometimes to the Bahamas, but always together. Theodore will be remembered as someone you could do business with on a handshake; someone whom you could count on in a crisis; and someone who was always ready to talk and laugh at the diner. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Dido; two children, Jess Dido, Gwen LaPorte and her husband, Ryan LaPorte; and three granddaughters, Georgia, Marion and Elsie LaPorte. His loving wife, Karen, predeceased him on Jan. 1, 2021. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford, will officiate. Following the ceremony at the cemetery, the family will receive friends, on Oct. 3, 2021, at Neshobe Golf Club, in Brandon from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.