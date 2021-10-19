Theodore "Jack" Green STOCKBRIDGE — Jack Green, 84, lifetime resident of Stockbridge, died Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born June 8, 1937, the son of Theodore J.W. Green Sr. and Marie Hartshorn Green. Jack attended elementary school on Stockbridge Common, then proudly became a Whitcomb Hornet in Bethel, graduating in 1956. Right out of high school, Jack joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Laffey. Jack was married to Barbara Stratton, his high school sweetheart, for 62 years. She passed away in 2020. He enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp, hiking, hunting and especially, reading in his favorite, quiet, sunny corner. He was a 50-year member of the Masons and shared the pleasure of serving on the Board of Directors at Randolph National Bank for many years. Every spring, Jack and Barb would travel from cemetery to cemetery in Stockbridge replacing the faded flags on the veteran' graves. He took this job very seriously. This process was completed with a pomp and circumstance worthy of all the Stockbridge folks who served. After the Navy, he settled down in the family’s business, Ted Green Ford, where he worked every day alongside his daughter and granddaughter, until his death. Jack was proud that he owned the oldest Ford dealership in New England, and one of the oldest in the country. Jack is survived by his children, Jennifer Pratt and her husband, Michael, of Orange; Joanne Mills and her husband, Jeff, of Stockbridge, as well as grandchildren, Meredith Wesley Mills and her fiancé, Kyle Plastridge, Theodore Green Mills and wife Allison, of East Barre, and new great-granddaughter, Brynlee Rose Mills. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, William, and sister, Dorothy Wallace. A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Stockbridge Meeting House on Stockbridge Common, with the Rev. Dr. Claire Bamberg officiating. Private burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery on Stockbridge Common. Contributions in his memory may be made to Stockbridge Common Meeting House, P.O. Box 8, Stockbridge, VT 05772. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
