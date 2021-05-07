Theodore K. Keith WOODSTOCK — Theodore Kent Keith died May 4, 2021. He was born March 25, 1928, in West Barnet, the son of Phyllis (Caldwell) and Dr. Theodore K. Keith. He graduated in 1945 from Newton (Massachusetts) High School, then entered the U.S. Army and was stationed with the 24th Division in Japan as part of the occupational force. He graduated in 1950 from MIT and received his MBA degree in 1952 from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, Mr. Keith was employed at Worcester County National Bank and named vice president-controller in 1963. In 1966, he joined First Union National Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina, as senior vice president of operations. His later experience included at Union Commerce Bank and The Cleveland Clinic. He established his own financial services consulting business, joined New England Bankcard Association in 1980, then started a new venture, Habor Card Services in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He was an avid reader and a fan of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Survivors include his wife, Mary Louise (Brockway) Keith, whom he married Oct. 29, 1955; children, Ted Keith Jr., Mary Anne Keith, Marilyn Keith Daly; granddaughters and great-grandchildren; a brother, Frederick Keith; nephews and nieces. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery, both in Woodstock. There are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society in West Windsor, (www.lucymac.org); the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee (www.elephants.com); or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (www.myasthenia.org). Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.