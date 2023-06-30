Theodore Rockafellow Crow CASTLETON — Theodore “Ted” Rockafellow Crow, 74, a master carpenter, loving father, and cherished friend, passed away on June 16, 2023, at his beloved home. Ted was born May 13th, 1949 in Mamaroneck, NY to Hildegard Louise Rockafellow Crow and Howard Morrison Crow. He attended Syracuse College where he received his degree in Education. Ted's life and adventurous spirit took him all over the world with years spent living in Portugal and Venezuela. Ted's adventures and passion for sailing often led him to the British Virgin Islands where he would captain a sailboat and cruise from island-to-island scuba diving and exploring the beauty of the Caribbean. His free spirit and passion for adventure will forever inspire those who knew him. Ted's incredible talent as a master carpenter was evident in the beautiful home he built for himself, as well as the house he was constructing alongside his devoted son, Tyler Crow. In addition to his carpentry and sailing passions, Ted had a green thumb and found great fulfillment in tending to his vibrant flowers and bountiful vegetable gardens. Ted always shared his harvest as well as his homemade maple syrup with friends, family and even some local restaurants. Ted always extended a helping hand whenever needed. He eagerly shared his expertise and skillset, always helping with any building project or just to lend a hand in any way he could. His dedication to his craft and passions was unparalleled, and his legacy will live on through the structures and memories he created and the skills and knowledge he passed on. Ted is survived by his beloved son, Tyler Crow, and two brothers, Howard Crow and Charly Crow. A celebration of Ted's life will be held at Third Place in Castleton, VT on July 8th from 1-3pm. His burial will take place in Princeton, NJ. We kindly request that you share any cherished photographs or memories you have of Ted with us at rememberingtedcrow@gmail.com, as we gather to honor and remember the extraordinary man he was. Ted Crow impacted the lives of countless individuals. May he find eternal peace, knowing that his legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have known him. “He lived forever and died one day”- Ted Crow
