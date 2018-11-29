Theodore "Ted" Izzi SHREWSBURY – Theodore “Ted” Izzi, of Chestnut Hill, MA, formerly of Shrewsbury, VT. Over the years, people who knew him laughingly thought he might just be immortal. “He will bury us all” was a common theme. Cancers, brain injury, other serious accidents and still he prevailed and always looked 20 years younger than he was. Turns out he was mortal and despite his laser focus on finding cures and his remarkable spirit of optimism, he succumbed peacefully on Nov. 26, 2018, in his 94th year with family by his side. His family was his anchor. To his children and grandchildren, he was the “fun man.” Whether skiing, sailing, riding on the tractor or traveling, he left an indelible mark of love and support on their lives. Though he was a Mechanical Engineer by training, much of his professional life centered on the eyeglass fashion business. He was known as the ‘turn-around guy’ who was called in to bring ailing companies back to life and productivity. His work took him internationally and after a few years in London, he and two partners purchased a Boston optical company in 1975. Ted served as president and the company flourished until it was sold in 1990. The family lived in Brookline for many years until 1986 when a weekend farm became full-time life in Vermont. It changed his focus and nurtured his soul for the next 30 years. He and his wife relished the life of land stewardship, growing and small ruminant farming. Ted was a student of dowsing which encompassed his bedrock belief in the power of the mind and its ability to control and direct events far beyond our understanding. His life force will be felt and remembered by those he touched (and hugged) and by those who loved him. He leaves his beloved wife of 55 years, Martha (Herbert), of Chestnut Hill; cherished children Carl (Gabriela), of Weston, FL, Thea Izzi and Seth Izzi, of Cranston, RI. He also leaves five beautiful grandchildren Ana Sophia and Bianca Izzi, Edan Davis, Mia and Adam Izzi. He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Phillipa (Frattelone) Izzi, and sister, Viola Izzi Bouret. He leaves sisters-in-law Susan (Michael) Almeida, of Holliston, MA, Pamela (John) McCoy, of Escondido, CA, Claudia (Lee) Whitney, of Santa Barbara, CA; brothers-in-law Karl (Sharon) Herbert of Pixley, CA, Joseph Spinazola and partner Laura Turner, of Melbourne, FL; many beloved nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at the Newton Cemetery Chapel, located at 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA, on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, starting at 1 p.m. A memorial celebration of life will be held in the late spring at the Shrewsbury Community Church followed by interment in Northam Cemetery, Shrewsbury, VT. As an Army veteran of the Korean War, he will be buried with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reinbow Riding Center (for special needs children & adults), P.O. Box 395, Shrewsbury, VT 05738; or to Dismas House, 103 Park Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. Arrangements are entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
