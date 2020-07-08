Theresa A. Ambrose SPRINGFIELD — Theresa A. Ambrose, 61, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 19, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Arlene (Lovell) Dzewaltowski. She graduated from Springfield High School and later from Northeastern University. While in school, she was a member of the Springfield swim team for many years, and enjoyed dance and ballet. On June 29, 1985, she married David Ambrose in Springfield. Mrs. Ambrose was employed as a social worker with the State of Vermont and the Parent Child Center. Survivors include her husband; daughter, Jessica York; siblings, Margaret DeLacoste, Ann Pushee, Peter Dzewaltowski; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Peter Williams, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. A calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday will take place at Davis Memorial Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask-wearing and social-distancing are required. Capacity of Davis Memorial Chapel and St. Mary’s Church is restricted to 50%. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or at contributions@kidneyfund.org.
