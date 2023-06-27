Theresa A. Davis PITTSFORD — Teresa A. Davis, 81, of Pittsford, died on Thursday, June 22, at the Mountainview Center in Rutland. She was born on November 29, 1941, in West Rutland, the daughter of Peter and Jennie Tyminski. She married Charles Davis Sr. on November 11, 1960, and together they raised 5 children. Theresa enjoyed watching birds, flower gardening, sitting on the front porch and taking care of her home and children. Her door was always open and there was a place at the table for anyone who stopped by. She is survived by her husband Charles Sr., son Charles Jr. (Sandi), son Jason P. (Katie), daughter Terri Davis, all of Pittsford, son Gary Davis(Linda ) of Florence and son Greg Davis( Tina ) of Rutland, brothers Leo Tyminski of West Rutland, sisters Lorraine Poczobut , Leona Wood and Jane Chamberland, all of Rutland, and brother Joseph Tyminski and sister Patricia Socia , both of Wallingford, 3 grandchildren and several nieces nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by brothers Peter, Stanley Sr. and Frank Tyminski. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Monday, June 26, at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 27 followed by burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. A reception will follow at the parish hall. The family would like to thank the staff at the Mountainview Center in Rutland and the Granville Center for caring for Theresa these past few weeks. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Rd, Williston VT 05495, or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
