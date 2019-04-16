Theresa Fredericks WALLINGFORD — Theresa Fredericks, 70, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Rutland Health Care Center. She was born Sept. 29, 1948, in Wallingford, the son of Francis Daniel and Gertrude Diantha (Keyes) Fredericks. She attended Wallingford schools. Ms. Fredericks enjoyed playing bingo, cooking and Elvis Presley. Survivors include a daughter, Angel Fredericks, of Wallingford; and five siblings Helen and Beverly Fredericks, Carol McNatt, of Texas, Ralph Fredericks, of Wallingford, Henry Fredericks, of Rutland. She was predeceased by a sister, Marion Fredericks, in 2016; and three brothers Claude, George and William Fredericks. There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Wallingford Rescue. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
