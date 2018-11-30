Theresa G. Boudreau RUTLAND – Theresa G. Boudreau, 88, of Heritage Hill Place, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at The Meadows at East Mountain. Born May 14, 1930, in Williamstown, she was the daughter of Paul and Caroline (LeBlanc) Nedeau. She graduated from Spaulding High School in 1948. On July 3, 1954, she married Robert E. Boudreau in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. After they married, they lived locally, settling in South Barre in 1955. Robert passed away in November of 1979. Theresa assisted her husband as the bookkeeper, for many years, in the family business. She was a member of the St. Monica Catholic Church and volunteered at the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as The Benefit Shop. In her spare time, Theresa enjoyed playing bingo, dancing and music. Survivors include her sons Michael Boudreau and wife Sherry, of North Clarendon, David Boudreau and wife Kathy, of West Rutland, and Ronald Boudreau, of Wilder; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Boudreau, three brothers and one sister. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service, at the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Entombment will be in the Hooker and Whitcomb Vault to await spring burial in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Websterville. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center, Activities Fund, 98 Hospitality Drive, Barre, VT 05641, or to the Barre Senior Center, 131 South Main Street, #4, Barre, VT 05641.
