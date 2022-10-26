Theresa Gay Murphy FAIR HAVEN — Theresa Gay Murphy, 83 of Fair Haven and formerly of Benson died Monday morning October 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born on June 4, 1939, in Fair Haven the daughter of Robert and Anna (LaPorte) Murphy. Gay was a cook for many years in the area working at the Ackert Youth Foundation Camp E-Wen-Akee for many years, Wheel Inn and the Eagles Club in Fair Haven. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #49 in Fair Haven. Gay enjoyed baking, puzzles, and crocheting. Survivors include her 9 daughters Debra Eddy of Fair Haven, Mary “Diane” Warren and her husband David of Kent, CT, Donna Woodbury and her husband James of Castleton, Denise Lesiak and her husband Leo of New Milford, CT, Bonnie Donato and her significant other Mike of Milwaukee, WI, Andréa Root and her husband John of Castleton, Robin Ridolfo and her husband Mickey of fair Haven, Tabatha Bowen and her significant other David Bishop of West Haven, and Tiffany Bowen of Fair Haven, 4 sisters Elaine “Dede” Phillips of Fair Haven, Sandra Wright of Castleton, Shirley Bowen of Benson, and Carol Ainsworth of Castleton, 26 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Helen Roy, 2 brothers Rae F. Murphy and Robert J. Murphy and her former husband Hollis M. Bowen. A celebration of his life will be held on November 12th, 2022 at Fair Haven Legion from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the American Legion in Fair Haven. A burial will be held at a later date in the Fair View Cemetery in Benson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Durfee Funeral Home.
