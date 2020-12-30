Theresa Ilene Mitchell BRANDON — Theresa Ilene Mitchell, age 83, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the home of her son in Brandon. Mrs. Mitchell was born in Cornwall on Jan. 2, 1937. She was the daughter of Emery and Catherine (Murray) Muller. She grew up in Middlebury where she received her early education. Sept. 5, 1953, she married Arthur Rolland Mitchell in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury. They made their home in Brandon since 1955. In her earlier years, she had worked in the dining room at Middlebury College. She later worked as a waitress at the Cannon Ball Restaurant. She had also been employed at Goodnough’s Turkey Farm and the Brandon Motor Lodge. She was employed in the custodian department at Brandon Training School for 23 years. After the school's closing, she continued working as a custodian at Porter Medical Center for another 12 years. She retired in 2005. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, puzzles, and Scrabble was her favorite game. She is survived by two sons, Raymond Gerald Mitchell and his partner, Carmen Lamoureux, of Orwell and Arthur Robert Mitchell and his partner, Lee Cousino, of Brandon; a sister, Shirley Trombley of Brandon. Three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Mitchell; and a brother, Thomas Muller. A private funeral service will take place at a later date at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Robert Bove, pastor of the Brandon Baptist Church, will officiate. A private burial will be held in the family cemetery, in the Spring. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.
