Theresa LaFrance PROCTOR — Theresa “Tessie” LaFrance, 90, of Proctor passed away peacefully December 16, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The funeral mass for Theresa will be held at 11am Saturday, May 13 in Saint Dominic’s Church burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
