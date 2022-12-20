Theresa LaFrance PROCTOR — Theresa “Tessie” LaFrance, 90, of Proctor passed away peacefully December 16, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, January 9, 1932 the daughter Stephen and Pauline Pawlusiak. Theresa was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1950. In 1956 she married Lawrence LaFrance, Sr. Mrs. LaFrance was employed with Kreskees Department Store. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, making holiday wreaths and wedding cakes. Surviving are one son Lawrence LaFrance Jr. and his wife Marie of Proctor, two daughters, Lisa Hickey and partner Chris Hebert of Williamstown, VT and Linda Faherty and her husband Bill of Melborne, FL; three sisters, Mary Nugent of Buffalo, NY, Irene Crossman of Rutland and Joanne Czachor of Castlenton; four grandchildren, Kelsey, Shane, Bryan and Nicole; three great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Lawrence LaFrance, Sr. in 2003 and by a son-in-law Jeff Hickey. Funeral services will be held in the spring of 2023 at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
