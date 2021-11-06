Theresa M. Bailey WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Theresa M. Bailey, 96, who died Oct. 31, 2021, was held Thursday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. John Tokaz, pastor of St. Peter Church in Rutland. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Bearers were Christopher Wilk, Patty Kapitan, Bryan, Elizabeth and Andrew Bailey. Burial followed in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A reception took place at Sweet Caroline’s Restaurant in West Rutland. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
