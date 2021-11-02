Theresa M. Bailey WEST RUTLAND — Theresa M. Bailey, 96, of West Rutland, died on Oct. 31, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Theresa was born on June 30, 1925, in West Rutland, the daughter of Alex and Mary (Malinowski) Kurant. Theresa enjoyed knitting, crocheting and the New York Yankees. Theresa is survived by a daughter, Carol M. Wilk, of Mendon; a son, Clayton A. Bailey, of Rutland; four grandchildren, Christopher Wilk, of Chittenden, Bryan Bailey, of West Rutland, Heather Sargeant, of Lyman, Maine, and Sarah Priddy, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Bailey, of West Rutland, Andrew Bailey, of West Rutland, Jacob Priddy, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaelyn Priddy, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Clayton Bailey; three brothers, Steve Kurant, Frank Kurant and John Kurant; two sisters, Genevieve Von Dette and Jennie Weber; and a daughter-in-law, Martha (Sutkowski) Bailey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, or a charity of choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
