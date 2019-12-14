Theresa M. Cunningham POULTNEY — Theresa M. (Mazza) Cunningham went peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 4, 2019, to be with our dear father, Robert J. Cunningham Sr., in heaven. She was born on March 23, 1929, to Ralph and Mary (Rotunda) Mazza, in Danbury, CT, and was fortunate to have eight “Mazza” siblings. Predeceasing her were siblings Josie Somers, Ralph Mazza Jr., Frankie Mazza, Elaine Belanger and Sam Mazza. She is survived by siblings Sarah Crowell, Louise Villane and John Mazza. Theresa enjoyed dancing at every opportunity - jitterbug being her specialty. She also was an avid poker player and was known for her ability to bluff her hand. In her later years, bingo was one of her favorite pastimes. She met and married Robert J. Cunningham Sr. on Aug. 4, 1951, and they were blessed with six children. She is survived by Linda R. Hatton, of FL, Robin A. Miller and husband George, of Poultney, Virginia Patnode and grandson Cory and granddaughter Terri, of Port Richey, FL, John Cunningham and wife Sue and grandsons Robert III, Rickie and Mike, of Brookfield, CT, Mary Cunningham Nimons and granddog Oscar, of Seminole, FL, and Robert Joseph Cunningham Jr. and granddaughter Kathryn Elizabeth, of Mokena, IL. She was predeceased by her husband; by sons-in-law Thomas Hatton, Harold Patnode, Richard Nimons and Gino Spina. Private services were held in Poultney on Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019. Burial will be at a later date in FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
