Theresa M. Kulig WEST RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Theresa M. Kulig, 90, who died April 7, 2021, was celebrated April 17 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. The Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Church, was celebrant. Eulogist was a granddaughter, Colette Kulig. Burial followed in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Angela Lundrigan was organist. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Bearers were Peter Kulig, Tom Carlson, William Kelly and Robert Kulig. Arrangements were by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.