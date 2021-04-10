Theresa M. Kulig RUTLAND — Theresa M. Kulig, 90, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021, in Rutland, Vermont. She was born on April 15, 1930, the daughter of Ludwick and Aniela Plizga Przybyto. Theresa was married to John J. Kulig Jr., who passed away on Feb. 19, 1999. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, The Franciscan Secular Order, Altar Society and American Legion Auxiliary. She was predeceased by her parents, Ludwick and Aniela Przybyto; two sisters, Julia Phillips and Anna Carlson; and one brother, Stanley Przybyto. She is survived by her sons, John "Jack" and wife Theresa Kulig of Rutland Town, Robert Kulig of Ira; and a brother, Joseph Przybyto and his wife Emily of Ardsley, New York; four grandchildren, Lynette, Colette, Emily and husband Adam, and Robert; a great-grandson, Little Jack Kulig; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mullin-Clifford-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church or to a charity of one's choice.
