Theresa M. Kulig WEST RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Theresa M. Kulig, 90, who died April 7, 2021, will be celebrated at noon Saturday, April 17, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home. Mask-wearing is required.
