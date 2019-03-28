Theresa O. Lussier BENSON — Theresa Oram Lussier, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, Vermont. Theresa was born in Benson, Vermont, on June 25, 1931, to Leslie James "Jim" Oram and Winifred (Plue) Oram. On June 16, 1951, she married Robert "Bob" Lussier. They were married for 67 years and lovingly raised their daughter, Erin, together. Theresa worked for most of her life in the field of education, as a teacher, guidance counselor and principal. She also worked for several years in the office of Continuing Education at Castleton State College. She was a longtime member of the Fair Haven Union High School Board of Education, serving for over 30 years. Theresa enjoyed collecting paper dolls (that she loved as a child), magazines, ephemera, etc. She was an avid reader and often had a crossword puzzle in progress. She loved and supported her family and was always a “champion” for her youngest grandson, Seth, as he strived to overcome health challenges. She was happiest at her home on the hill in Benson with Bob. Theresa was preceded in death by her father, Jim; her mother, Winnie; and her nephew, Tim. She is survived by her husband, Bob Lussier; of Benson; her daughter, Erin (Vic) Peteani; of East Greenbush, New York; her sister, Katherine Solomon, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania; her grandsons Michael (Annmarie) Peteani, of Saratoga, New York, Seth Peteani, of East Greenbush, New York; and her nephews Kevin Burkhardt and Shane (Christina) Solomon, of Pennsylvania, and Shane’s three children Shane, Abbey and Tessa Solomon. In honor and respect of her wishes, the family will not have any funeral services at this time.
