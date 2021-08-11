Theresa (Swierzewski) Jasmin BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. — Theresa (Swierzewski) Jasmin, age 81, of West Drive, died peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, after a brief stay. She was born on Oct. 11, 1939, in West Rutland, Vermont, to the late Walter and Charlotte (Kurant) Swierzewski. Faith, family and community were most important to Theresa. She was a licensed funeral director and with her husband, owned and operated Mullin Funeral Home and the Jasmin Discount Center in West Rutland, Vermont. She was involved in Cub Scouts, Little League, 4-H, and many fundraising events at church. She made specialty cakes for weddings, showers and birthdays. Upon moving to New York, she became a licensed cosmetologist. She taught catechism classes and volunteered at many charities. She loved books and enjoyed her job at the bookstore at Russell Sage College. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney H. Jasmin who died in 2017; loving mother of Debora Jasmin, of West Rutland, Vermont, Lt. Col. Michael A. Jasmin, U.S. Army Ret., of Centreville, Virginia, SFC Neil M. Jasmin, U.S. Army Ret., and his wife, Sabrina, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, David J. Jasmin and his wife, Natasha, of Malta, New York, and Craig E. Jasmin and his wife, Robin, of Fort Edward, New York; grandmother of Robyn Samuels and her husband, Kyle, Brittany Jasmin and her fiancé, Nate Wright, Amanda Jasmin and Pierce Jasmin; proud great-grandmother of Amiyah and Kyle Samuels Jr. and Makiah Wright. She is survived by her sister, Louise Costello and her husband, William, of Winchester, Virginia; brother-in-law, James Barker Jasmin, of Aiken, South Carolina; beloved aunt of several nephews, a niece, great-nieces and -nephews. Friends and relatives are invited and may call on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church Chapel, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12 noon in the church’s main sanctuary. Interment will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa’s name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Theresa’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
