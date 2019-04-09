Therese A. Thompson RUTLAND — Therese A. Thompson, 88, formerly of Rutland, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 10, 1930, in Rutland, the daughter of Edmond LeFrançois and Cecile St. Arnold and was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. She married John W. Thompson in 1952. Mrs. Thompson retired from the Grand Union grocery store in Rutland. Survivors include a son, David Thompson, of Springfield; two daughters Nancé Gatlin, of Ventura, California, Jaclyn Thompson, of Poultney; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; her son, Mark Thompson; seven brothers and sisters. At her request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of your choice. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
